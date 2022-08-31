Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,870,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,951,000 after purchasing an additional 242,344 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $11,256,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CBSH remained flat at $69.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.