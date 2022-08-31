Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.20 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after buying an additional 545,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $651,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.93.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. 295,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

