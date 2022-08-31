Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TECH stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.39. 3,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

