Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 283 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,584. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

