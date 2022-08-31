Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 41,174 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 183.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,174 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 164,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,376,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,705,000 after purchasing an additional 346,240 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9,481.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 275,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 272,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,306,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 70,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,833. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20.
In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
