Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.38. The company had a trading volume of 878,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,456,056. The company has a market cap of $378.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

