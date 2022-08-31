Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 21,330 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,330 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of VZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 473,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,461,958. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
