QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.99. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 36,851 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

QuickLogic Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $85.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Insider Activity at QuickLogic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $34,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $34,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $126,405.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,813 shares of company stock valued at $176,829. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

