QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.99. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 36,851 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
QuickLogic Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $85.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.
Insider Activity at QuickLogic
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
See Also
