Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.51

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 10731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $29,433,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

