RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 2,500 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $70,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 11th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,344. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,102 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.