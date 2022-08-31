Raze Network (RAZE) Market Capitalization Tops $608,192.63

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Raze Network has a market cap of $608,192.63 and approximately $64,729.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raze Network has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00412051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00815239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

