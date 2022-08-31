RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.56

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.56 and traded as high as $67.48. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $66.79, with a volume of 85,158 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $607.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $634,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.