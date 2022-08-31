RED (RED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $371,132.39

RED (RED) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. RED has a total market cap of $371,132.39 and approximately $56,144.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00028771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00270889 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001094 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002447 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

