reflect.finance Price Tops $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $200,207.62 and approximately $542.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,085.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00132735 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032809 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00083953 BTC.
reflect.finance Profile
reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,655 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.
reflect.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.