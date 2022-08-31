Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Shares Gap Down to $195.80

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.80, but opened at $187.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares last traded at $188.03, with a volume of 306 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

