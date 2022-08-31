Renaissance Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,594 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGM. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

