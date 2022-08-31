Renaissance Capital LLC Purchases 2,898 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 15.4% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 26.7% in the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $361,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,773. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core & Main Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 23.21. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.