Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 4,304 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,036,000 after acquiring an additional 952,009 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after buying an additional 1,222,790 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $34,576,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 95.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 787,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 10.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 64,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.