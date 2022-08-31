Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 19,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 678% from the average daily volume of 2,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Renaissance International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.