Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) COO Michael Cruse Purchases 3,212 Shares

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) COO Michael Cruse purchased 3,212 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $10,310.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cruse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Michael Cruse purchased 83 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $268.92.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RPHM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,968. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPHM shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.