Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) COO Michael Cruse Purchases 3,212 Shares

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating) COO Michael Cruse purchased 3,212 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $10,310.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cruse also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 29th, Michael Cruse purchased 83 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $268.92.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RPHM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,968. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPHM shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.