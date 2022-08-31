Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.55

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.55 and traded as high as $28.65. Renren shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 24,411 shares traded.

Renren Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

Get Renren alerts:

Institutional Trading of Renren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Renren by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Renren by 1,034.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Renren by 12,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Renren by 103.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Renren during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renren

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.