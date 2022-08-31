Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Asana, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asana in a research note issued on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of ASAN opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

