Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Element Fleet Management (EFN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE: EFN) recently:

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.00.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.50.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50.

7/26/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock remained flat at C$16.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$17.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.34. The stock has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

