REV Group (NYSE:REVG) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Head-To-Head Review

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

REV Group has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get REV Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 0.90% 11.05% 4.34% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.38 billion 0.30 $44.40 million $0.31 38.03 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 40.20 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares REV Group and Cenntro Electric Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for REV Group and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 2 3 0 0 1.60 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

REV Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.58%. Given REV Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe REV Group is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REV Group beats Cenntro Electric Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Cenntro Electric Group

(Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.