Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,697 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.62. 15,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,873. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

