Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.20 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of REYN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

