River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,444 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $45,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. StockNews.com lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of CPSI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,830. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $448.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $31,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $31,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $161,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

