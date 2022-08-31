River Road Asset Management LLC Has $73.42 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 824,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 4.34% of Ingles Markets worth $73,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 22.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.9 %

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Shares of IMKTA stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $102.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

