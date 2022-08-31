Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robert Half International Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. CL King cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.38. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

