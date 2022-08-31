Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,332.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,871,007 shares in the company, valued at $30,619,665.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner bought 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner bought 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner bought 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner acquired 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner acquired 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $199,188.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $198,720.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner acquired 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $199,408.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner bought 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $199,260.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

RKT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,275. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

