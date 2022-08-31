Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating) traded up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 523,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,022% from the average session volume of 46,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Alberta, Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2022, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

