Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.70

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$57.70 and last traded at C$57.70, with a volume of 1898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48. The stock has a market cap of C$29.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.