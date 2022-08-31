Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Rogue Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.32 million during the quarter.

About Rogue Resources

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

