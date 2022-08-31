Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $20.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,962 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.