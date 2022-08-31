Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $20.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.
Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.