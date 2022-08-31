Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Ryerson worth $21,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Ryerson Price Performance

Ryerson stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

