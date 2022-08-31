SafeInsure Trading 1,852% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2,443.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 1,852% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $255,459.82 and approximately $3.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00158340 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,248,916 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

