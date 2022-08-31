Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.21)-$(0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $610-614 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.43 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 2,370,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

