Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.00 million-$156.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Samsara Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. 2,370,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

