San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.26

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.26 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 39.30 ($0.47). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 416,962 shares traded.

San Leon Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.26. The stock has a market cap of £179.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 23.41 and a quick ratio of 22.77.

About San Leon Energy

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

