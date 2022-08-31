Saputo Inc. (SAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 16th

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

SAP stock opened at C$33.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.63. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$24.61 and a 1 year high of C$35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.65.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.11.

In other Saputo news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. In other Saputo news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,776. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian purchased 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,269.23. Insiders have sold 50,012 shares of company stock worth $1,509,426 in the last three months.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

