Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 91.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 2.0 %

SAR opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $285.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saratoga Investment

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.