Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.87

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.8716 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Sasol stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 426,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. Sasol has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sasol by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

