Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

