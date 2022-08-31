Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,569. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

