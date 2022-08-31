Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 23,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $58,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

MDT traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $87.91. 86,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,147. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

