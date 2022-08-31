Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,895 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 3.3% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $77,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

PXD traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.18. 33,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,487. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

