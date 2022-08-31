Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 39,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

