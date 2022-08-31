SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SelectQuote Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 102.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SelectQuote Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

