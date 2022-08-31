SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.
SelectQuote Stock Down 10.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $15.03.
Institutional Trading of SelectQuote
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 102.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Featured Articles
