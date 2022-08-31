Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.
Semtech Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. 1,664,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,552. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. Semtech has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52.
Insider Activity at Semtech
In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Semtech
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
