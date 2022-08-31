Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. 1,664,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,552. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. Semtech has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

