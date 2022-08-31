Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Plans Final Dividend of $0.10

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Servcorp’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; virtual office services, such as business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services; and co-working and meeting room services.

